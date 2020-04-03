Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze releases new song, “Sometimes”
Loma Vista RecordingsGrey Daze, the late Chester Bennignton‘s pre-Linkin Park band, has released a new song, “Sometimes.”
The tune, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a video that features a phone screen displaying texting to someone with the initials “CB,” asking for help. CB then texts back the lyrics to “Sometimes.” You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.
“Sometimes” will appear on the upcoming Grey Daze album Amends, which features newly recorded instrumentals accompanying Bennington’s original vocal takes.
“Chester was already a masterful lyricist at the age of 18, when he wrote this song (which was initially recorded when he was 21),” says Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell. “[‘Sometimes] is one of those songs that when I hear it now, I recognize the pain Chester was living with even more acutely now that I’m an adult.”
He continues, “As so many of Chester’s lyrics do, this message in this song, that bad things happen and that things will get better, resonates in an entirely different way with the current crisis we are all living through, and brings a message of hope.”
Amends will be released June 26. It was originally set to drop April 10, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
