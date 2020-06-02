Cherie Currie joined by Nick Gilder, Suzi Quatro for “at home” video performance of Gilder’s “Roxy Roller”
Robert Sebree/Blackheart RecordsCherie Currie recorded the 1970s Nick Gilder tune “Roxy Roller” for her latest solo album, Blvds of Splendor. Now, the ex-Runaways singer has teamed up with Gilder and another well-known artist who covered the song — Suzi Quatro — to perform the tune together remotely for a new video.
The clip features Currie and her son, rhythm guitarist Jake Hays, playing “Roxy Roller” together, joined separately by Gilder and Quatro on vocals, and several other musicians who are all also self-isolating because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilder, best known for his 1978 #1 hit “Hot Child in the City,” co-wrote “Roxy Roller” and originally recorded it with his glam-rock band Sweeney Todd in 1975. Fun fact: When Gilder left Sweeney Todd for a solo career, he was replaced by a then-unknown musician named Bryan Adams.
In a statement, Gilder says he first met Currie in 1978 when she came to his very first concert in L.A.
“Having Cherie cover my song ‘Roxy’ on her fantastic new CD Blvds of Splendor is simply wonderful! It really rocks and to have Suzi who also recorded an impressive version help with this video is an absolute treat,” he says. Quatro cut the song in 1977.
Quatro, meanwhile, says she was only too happy to work with her “good friend Cherie.” Currie appears in Suzi’s new documentary, Suzi Q, and wrote a song about Quatro that closes the film.
The video was edited by a 17-year-old Runaways fan named Isaac Valiente who Curry met online. She describes him as “a giant ball of humble talent.”
As previously reported, Blvds of Splendor was produced by ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and features Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, and GN’R band mates Slash and Duff McKagan.
By Matt Friedlander
