Cher Wants to Volunteer at the Post Office
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: American singer and actress Cher arrives at the Sydney International Airport on February 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Cher is in Australia to headline the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras party. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Cher took to Twitter to ask a simple question. Can people volunteer at post office?
She followed up the question with, “no I’m not kidding. Could I volunteer at my post office?”
The five-decade pop superstar then tweeted what she learned. Cher had actually called her local post office, in Malibu. She was told that you can not volunteer; but you can be a seasonal worker.
The California native and mother turned 74, in May.