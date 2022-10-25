Chely Wright Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan as ‘Inspirational’ When She Came Out

US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Country music stars mourn the loss of Leslie Jordan, and one credits him with inspiring some of her most important moments.

Chely Wright says she was with him for a night out with friends in New York City, the night before she appeared on the Today show – to come out of the closet.

Wright says it was the comedic actor who gave her the best advice: “You go, girl. And. Don’t. Take. No. S____.” The “Single White Female” singer says: “I knew by the way he said it that there were decades of s— he had taken so the rest of us didn’t have to,” and adds, “Thank you, Leslie. May you fly…”

Wright, who’s 52, tells Today that she understood how Jordan’s own experience set the stage for her, and others like her.

Jordan, an Emmy-winning actor, writer, singer, and comedian, died at the age of 67. He was found in his car Monday morning, after a medical emergency caused him to crash into the side of a building, in California.

He was best known for his roles in “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story,” “Ally McBeal,” “Ugly Betty,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” and more.

Leslie also became a social media sensation during the pandemic lockdown, who gained millions of followers with his funny video posts.

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” Dolly Parton wrote on Instagram.

“I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true,” she continued. “He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him.”