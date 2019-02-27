Chef Guy Fieri Is Launching A Chicken Tender Chain

Get ready for a trip to Flavertown! Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is preparing to open a chain of chicken tender restaurants.

He launched his Chicken Guy! chain last year in Orlando and has plans to expand to Miami and spots across the country later on this year.

Chicken Guy! serves chicken tenders (grilled and fried) with 22 different sauces to choose from.

Guests can also snack on Chicken Guy’s Fries, and “Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese.” Here’s more from Eater.com.