Chef Guy Fieri Is Launching A Chicken Tender Chain
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 27, 2019 @ 6:19 AM
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Get ready for a trip to Flavertown! Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is preparing to open a chain of chicken tender restaurants.
He launched his Chicken Guy! chain last year in Orlando and has plans to expand to Miami and spots across the country later on this year.
Chicken Guy! serves chicken tenders (grilled and fried) with 22 different sauces to choose from.
Guests can also snack on Chicken Guy’s Fries, and “Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese.” Here’s more from Eater.com.

