Cheers Bar and Grill Opening January 11th!

Cheers Bar and Grill at 16200 S. Cicero Avenue, will soft-open beginning Jan. 11. Walter Narsolis thought he’d take it back to its roots: a bar. In 1957, it opened as bar Stanley’s Forest Inn. That shuttered in 2008 amid a struggling economy, the Southtown Star reported.

“I’m not a singer—I don’t sing karaoke,” Narsolis said, laughing. “Let’s clear that up out of the gate.”

The longtime Tinley Park resident hopes his reluctance to perform won’t stop others from grabbing the mic. He has reinvented space and is ready to debut it as a south suburban karaoke spot.

“I thought, ‘might as well revert it back to its original,'” Narsolis said. Cheers will have an ’80s vibe, he said—TV screens will play classic VH1 and MTV music videos from the ’80s and ’90s

