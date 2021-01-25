Check Out the Top 10 Comfort Foods Which Got Us Through 2020
This Nov. 30, 2015 photo shows chicken ramen noodle soup in Concord, N.H. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Here are the top comfort foods we used to get through 2020, according to a new study: Grilled cheese . . . fried chicken . . . chicken and waffles . . . and pot roast.
Last year was just a little bit challenging . . . and one of the big ways we made it through was FOOD.
A new study figured out the top comfort foods we ate to get through last year, based on Google search trends across the country. Here are the top 10 . . .
1. Grilled cheese.
2. Fried chicken.
3. Chicken and waffles.
4. Chili.
5. Pot roast.
6. Baked potato soup.
7. Chicken and dumplings.
8. Chicken noodle soup.
9. Mashed potatoes.
10. Strawberry shortcake.
Chew on a little more, here: (Huffington Post)
(Here’s a map with the top comfort food in every state.)