      Breaking News
Winter Storm Warning This Afternoon-Evening

Check Out the Top 10 Comfort Foods Which Got Us Through 2020

Jan 25, 2021 @ 9:21am
This Nov. 30, 2015 photo shows chicken ramen noodle soup in Concord, N.H. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Here are the top comfort foods we used to get through 2020, according to a new study:  Grilled cheese . . . fried chicken . . . chicken and waffles . . . and pot roast.

 

Last year was just a little bit challenging . . . and one of the big ways we made it through was FOOD.

A new study figured out the top comfort foods we ate to get through last year, based on Google search trends across the country.  Here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Grilled cheese.

2.  Fried chicken.

3.  Chicken and waffles.

4.  Chili.

5.  Pot roast.

6.  Baked potato soup.

7.  Chicken and dumplings.

8.  Chicken noodle soup.

9.  Mashed potatoes.

10.  Strawberry shortcake.

Chew on a little more, here:  (Huffington Post

 

 

(Here’s a map with the top comfort food in every state.)

TAGS
#2020 #EatSmarterNotHarder #FamilyRecipe #Mylestones #ThanksPandemic
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It True, That a Fake Smile Can Turn Real, Bring Real Happiness?
Mega Millions Drawing=$970 Million, Powerball Drawing =$730 Million
Eric Church To Release Three Albums In April
Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do You Think Nice Guys Finish Last?