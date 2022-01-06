      Weather Alert

Check out the River Road Trio nominated video for Midwest Country Music Video of the Year!

Jan 6, 2022 @ 8:22am
Our very own local band River Road Trio has been nominated for Video of the Year at the 2021 Midwest Country Music Awards show! The event is February 20th in Medina MN and as you would expect they are excited!
“We are honored to be up for Video Of The Year for Freedom Of Love at this year’s Midwest Country Music Awards. The show is February 20th in Medina MN and Terry and I are excited to be attending. “
“More than anything we are so thrilled for all of the amazing people who made this video possible…Steve and Cody Rogers who saw our vision and took it to places we couldn’t have imagined and mostly to the beautiful humans who let us film them. Here’s to you! Thank you a million times over for what you do!

Congratulations to all of the nominees!”

If you want to go to the show you can get your tickets here  2021 Midwest CMO Awards

