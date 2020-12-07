      Weather Alert

Check out the new Maddie & Tae “We Need Christmas” video.

Dec 7, 2020 @ 2:15pm

Thursday night the brand new video for Maddie & Tae’s song “We Need Christmas” debuted. It’s one of two original holiday tracks on their 6 song EP, also called We Need Christmas. Talking about the title track to the EP, Maddie thinks of all years, people in 2020 really do need Christmas…

“I think right now more than ever as we say in “We Need Christmas”, we really, really need Christmas and all the joy and hope and love that the holiday season brings. It’s  just something about Christmas that silences all the chaos for a couple of days where you just get to quiet down and be with your loved ones.”

 

