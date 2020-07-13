Check Out the Most Common Tough-to-Answer Questions Kids Ask

A survey found the most common tough-to-answer questions kids ask include, “Where do babies come from?” . . . “What’s the deal with Santa Claus?” . . . “Why do adults have to work?” . . . and, “Why is the sky blue?”
If you’ve got kids, you’ve probably had to field some of these questions before. A recent study looked at the most common tough-to-answer questions little kids ask their parents. Here are the top ten . . .
1. Where do babies come from?
2. What’s the deal with Santa Claus?
3. Do things like ghosts, mermaids, and unicorns exist?
4. Is the Tooth Fairy real? And what does she do with all those teeth?
5. Why do adults have to work?
6. Where do people go when they die?
7. Why is the sky blue?
8. Where do clouds come from?
9. Are there still dinosaurs around?
10. If you swallow a seed, will it grow inside you? (The next time they ask that one, here’s an answer that’ll freak ’em out: No, not in your stomach . . . but if it gets in your lungs, it’s possible.)
See the full story, here: SWNS