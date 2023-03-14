98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Check out the first round of performers at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

March 14, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

The first round of performers for the 2023 CMT Music Awards has been revealed.

Blake SheltonCarly PearceCody JohnsonKeith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are slated to perform, alongside earlier-announced superstars Carrie Underwood, co-host Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown

Additional performers and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming is also available on Paramount+.

View the full list of nominees and vote for your favorite artists now at the 2023 CMT Music Awards voting page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Recent Posts