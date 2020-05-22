Check out Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw’s cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California”
Red Light ManagementBy MATT FRIEDLANDER, ABC News
As expected, Styx‘s Tommy Shaw released a cover of the 1971 Led Zeppelin classic “Going to California” today exclusively via streaming services.
You also can now check out an official video for the tune at Styx’s YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photographs showing Shaw at home, on stage and visiting various locations in California, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.
As previously reported, Shaw recorded the track a number of years ago at his home studio in the Los Angeles area with frequent collaborator Will Evankovich, at a time when he was considering making a second covers album with Shaw Blades, his side project with his ex-Damn Yankees band mate Jack Blades of Night Ranger. The covers album never came together, and Tommy’s version of “Going to California” sat in the vaults until he recently decided that now would be a good time to release it.
“Going to California” appeared on Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth studio album, also referred to as Led Zeppelin IV or Zoso. The song was co-written by Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, and featured Plant on vocals, Page on acoustic guitar and John Paul Jones on mandolin.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.