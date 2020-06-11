Check out studio version of Michael Stipe’s new song, “No Time for Love Like Now,” and companion video
37d03dMichael Stipe has released an official studio version of his new song “No Time for Love Like Now,” a collaboration with The National guitarist Aaron Dessner and Dessner’s side group Big Red Machine.
The track is available now as a digital single and via streaming services, and a companion music video has premiered on YouTube. The former R.E.M. singer first introduced the song in late March via a video that he posted online featuring himself singing live along to a demo of the tune.
“No Time for Love Like Now” was written in the fall of 2019, after Dessner shared a folder of new Big Red Machine music with Stipe. Also featured on the track are Bon Iver frontman and Big Red Machine co-founder Justin Vernon, multi-instrumentalist Brad Cook, drummer JT Bates, pianist Thomas Barlett, cellist Clarice Jensen and violinist Yuki Numata Resnick.
Aaron’s brother and fellow National member Bryce Dessner contributed orchestrations.
Stipe and Big Red Machine also teamed up to design a “No Time for Love Like Now” t-shirt and tote that are available for purchase now at 37d03d.com. All proceeds raised from sales of the two merch items will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative and the COVID-19 Protest Relief Fund.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.