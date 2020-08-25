Check out some details of Rob Halford’s upcoming autobiography, ‘Confess’
HachetteJudas Priest frontman Rob Halford will release his autobiography, Confess, next month…and now we’ve got a few details about some of the stories that he’ll tell in it.
Described as a tell-all, the book traces the singer’s journey from his working-class roots in England to global musical fame, and covers alcoholism, addiction, personal tragedy, rehab, relationships and his experiences as a gay man in the macho world of heavy metal.
Along the way, the book details Rob’s encounters with pop culture icons including Andy Warhol — to whom he once handcuffed himself — Madonna, Jack Nicholson, Lady Gaga and Queen Elizabeth II.
Among the fun facts you’ll learn from the book:
-Judas Priest has been banned from New York’s Madison Square Garden for life
-Priest’s “Eat Me Alive” was one of the songs that caused the U.S. record industry started to label records with explicit lyrics
-Rob’s decision to come out on MTV in 1998 was a spur-of-the-moment decision
Confess will be out September 29.
As previously reported, Rob and Judas Priest have either postponed or canceled the shows on their 50th anniversary tour, which was to have taken place this fall. The tour has now been moved to fall of 2021.
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.