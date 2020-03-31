Check out Sammy Hagar and The Circle’s new “lockdown challenge” song, “Funky Feng Shui”
Credit: Leah SteigerBeing stuck at home separately during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Sammy Hagar and the members of his current group, The Circle, from recording a brand-new tune. A video of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson performing the song “Funky Feng Shui” has been posted on Sammy’s official YouTube channel.
The quartet used their mobile phones to record their respective parts, which were then combined to create the clip. “Funky Feng Shui” began as a jam that Hagar and The Circle would play backstage to warm up before shows.
The recording came together as a “lockdown challenge” initiated by Bonham, who started the track by laying down his drum part and posting it on his Instagram page. Johnson then added his guitar part, followed by Anthony’s bass and Hagar’s vocals.
The parts were filmed and recorded, respectively in Bonham‘s den, Anthony‘s and Johnson‘s music rooms, and Hagar‘s closet. You can watch the individual parts at each band member’s official Instagram.
“The Circle will be doing more of this, it’s too much fun!” Sammy promises about the recording.
Hagar and The Circle currently are scheduled to launch a U.S. summer tour with Night Ranger on July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida, although the coronavirus pandemic could affect those plans. Whitesnake also initially was part of the trek, but that band recently canceled all of its 2020 concerts because frontman David Coverdale needs time to recover from a hernia operation.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.