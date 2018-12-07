Check Out Reba & The Oak Ridge Boys Singing @ George H.W. Bush Funeral

The Texas funeral for PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH was held yesterday in Houston . . . and there were about 1,000 friends and family. There was a decided “country” feel at the funeral.

Reba McEntire was asked to sing at former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral yesterday, (Thursday) and near the end of the service, she performed “The Lord’s Prayer” set to music.

On Instagram, she posted about her experience and wrote: “It was an honor and privilege to sing at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral this morning. He was a great friend and leader and I will never forget the time we shared together.”

Also, at the funeral, The Oak Ridge Boys sang “Amazing Grace.” They commented “We first sang for him in October of 1983 on the lawn of the White House when he was vice president.

“He said, ‘Fellas, would you sing me a few songs? I’m a big fan. For decades we have sung for him. And this is a real honor to be here. What a lot of people may not know is that he fancied himself to be a good bass singer. He was not.”

The service was held Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.