Check Out Miranda Lambert With Barry Gibb Performing ‘Jive Talkin”
Miranda Lambert lent her vocals to Barry Gibb’s Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, the album features classic Bee Gee hits with Country, Bluegrass, and Americana stars.
Lambert can be heard on “Jive Talkin’” the song that was featured in the 1977 movie featuring John Travolta, “Saturday Night Fever.” “Jive Talkin’” was the Bee Gees’ first top ten hit since 1971 and helped the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack remain on the Billboard albums chart for 24 weeks.
Joining Lambert on the album is Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Jason Isbell.
All 12 songs that makeup Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, are now available on streaming services.