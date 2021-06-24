Check out Maren Morris and Miley Cyrus as they cover Abba’s “Dancing Queen”

Maren Morris and Miley Cyrus join forces on a cover of Abba‘s “Dancing Queen” for Miley’s upcoming special, and a one-minute clip of the performance has been released in preparation for the show. Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert premieres on Peacock tomorrow (Friday, June 25th) at 8 p.m. ET in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne and Mickey Guyton are among the artists performing on the special, which was filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville before a full vaccinated crowd earlier this month.
Miley wrote on social media, “This feels like a peaceful protest. There are laws endangering the lgbtq+ community all around the country and even here in my home state – We can’t stop and we won’t stop doing everything in our power to create the changes we want to see not just here but AROUND THE WORLD! You’ve gotta start somewhere! So I’ve begun in Nashville, TN…”