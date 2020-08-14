Check Out Kelly Clarkson’s Response to a Troll Who Said her ‘Marriage Didn’t Work’ Because of her Schedule
Who doesn’t love a good ol’ Kelly Clarkson clapback?
The singer and television personality gave us a good one, Thursday (August 13).
Clarkson responded to a troll, who tried to shame her, for filling in for Simon Cowell on American’s Got Talent – while he recovers from back surgery. “Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place …no wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has no time for her kids,” the since-deleted tweet.
“Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please,” responded Kelly.