Check out Justin Moore as he get’s Sentimental Turn in New Song.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Justin Moore attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Justin Moore has covered a lot of ground with his music. He saluted the armed forces in “The Ones That Didn’t Make it Back Home”, stylized his buddies with “Why We Drink” and now he is looking at his childhood with his just released “We Didn’t Have Much”