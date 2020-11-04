Check Out Jason Aldean’s New Song “Blame It On You”
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 03: Jason Aldean performs during Jason Aldean's Annual Concert For A Cure at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on October 3, 2018 in Nashville, Tennesse (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Aldean’s latest song “Blame It On You” can be heard on a radio near you. The fan-favored song is also a favorite of Aldean’s and was written by his bandmates, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy.
John Edwards, Michael Tyler, and Brian White assisted on the track which is featured on Aldean’s latest album, 9.
The song is about a breakup where he realizes he’s to blame. Aldean spoke on creating the song saying the auto-tune in it was his favorite and was “cranked up” during the final mix of the song.
“I’ve always said that just because it’s a slower song, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be edgy. You can still have some attitude to it,” says Aldean. Here’s the complete story from Country Now.