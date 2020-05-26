Check out Dion’s new collaborative tune with Jeff Beck, “Can’t Start Over Again”
Keeping the Blues Alive RecordsRock ‘n’ roll and doo-wop legend Dion DiMucci has debuted yet another song from his forthcoming star-studded studio album Blues with Friends. “Can’t Start Over Again” features a guest appearance by U.K. guitar legend Jeff Beck.
The shuffling country-blues tune is the fifth in a series of advance tracks from the album, which Dion’s been making available each week for download and streaming, leading up to Blues with Friends‘ June 5 release.
In the official Blues with Friends press release, Dion explains that country blues songs were his earliest musical influences, “especially Hank Williams.”
Regarding “Can’t Start Over Again,” he notes, “For my last album I wrote a song called ‘I Can’t Go Back to Memphis,’ but I go back there with this number. It’s about love and loss and heartache, the classic themes. I believe it’s a true blues song.”
A companion lyric video has premiered at Dion’s official YouTube channel. The black-and-white clip features footage of Dion singing the tune and separate performance footage of Beck playing guitar, interspersed with scenes of a couple of attractive woman walking away from the camera.
As previously reported, Blues with Friends also features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Van Morrison, Paul Simon, Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt and more. Bob Dylan wrote the album’s liner notes.
Blues with Friends can be pre-ordered now, and is available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and digitally.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.