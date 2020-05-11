Check out Dion’s new collaboration with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, “Bam Bang Boom”
Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Rock ‘n’ roll and doo-wop legend Dion DiMucci has debuted a new song from his forthcoming star-studded studio album Blues with Friends, a collaboration with ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons called “Bam Bang Boom.”
The mid-tempo blues tune is the third in a series of tracks from the album that Dion is making available each week as a digital download and via streaming services, leading up to Blues with Friends‘ June 5 release.
In addition, a lyric video has premiered at the 80-year-old singer/songwriter’s official YouTube channel. The promo features footage of Dion singing the tune and Gibbons playing guitar, separately, interspersed with scenes of an alluring woman putting on makeup, riding a bicycle in the country, reading a book and sipping wine in a bathtub.
In a press release about the album, Dion writes of “Bam Bang Boom,” “The lyric does a good job of describing what happened when I first met [my wife] Susan. We were both teenagers. She was new to my very Italian neighborhood in the Bronx and she was a redheaded transplant from Vermont. Bam bang boom!”
He adds, “Billy Gibbons was a joy to work with on this. There’s nobody like him.”
As previously reported, Blues with Friends also features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, Paul Simon, Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Stray Cats‘ Brian Setzer, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt and more. Bob Dylan wrote the album’s liner notes.
The other two tracks now available from the album are “Blues Comin’ On,” featuring a guest appearance from acclaimed blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, and “Hymn to Him,” featuring Springsteen and Scialfa.
You can pre-order Blues with Friends now on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and digitally.
Here’s the album’s full track list:
“Blues Comin’ On” — featuring Joe Bonamassa
“Kickin’ Child” — featuring Joe Menza
“Uptown Number 7” — featuring Brian Setzer
“Can’t Start Over Again” — featuring Jeff Beck
“My Baby Loves to Boogie” — featuring John Hammond
“I Got Nothin’” — featuring Van Morrison & Joe Louis Walker
“Stumbling Blues” — featuring Jimmy & Jerry Vivino
“Bam Bang Boom” — featuring Billy Gibbons
“I Got the Cure” — featuring Sonny Landreth
“Song for Sam Cooke (Here in America)” — featuring Paul Simon
“What If I Told You” — featuring Samantha Fish
“Told You Once in August” — featuring John Hammond & Rory Block
“Way Down (I Won’t Cry No More)” — featuring Stevie Van Zandt
“Hymn to Him” — featuring Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen
