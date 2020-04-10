Check out Dave Grohl’s quarantine playlist
Credit: Brantley GutierrezDave Grohl is here to help you soundtrack every step of your quarantined life.
In a piece for The Atlantic, the Foo Fighters frontman chose a song to accompany the 10 steps of isolation, beginning with “Preparation” and ending with “Hope.” For “Preparation,” Grohl chose “Let’s Go” by The Cars, while he picked “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles for “Hope.”
Other selections include “Drunk Girls” by LCD Soundsystem for the “Virtual Connection” step, “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper for “Online Learning,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by The Smashing Pumpkins for “Claustrophobia,” and “Crazy” by Patsy Cline for “Insanity.”
In addition to making playlists, Grohl also recently launched the @DavesTrueStories Instagram account, which he started to help “make people smile” during these difficult times. So far, he’s shared tales of his secret jam with Prince, a failed trip to “Dimebag” Darrell‘s strip club, and a neighborhood fireworks accident.
