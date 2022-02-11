Check out Chris Janson’s new video with some famous faces!

Chris said, “The ‘Cold Beer Truth’ video includes some of my best friends, heroes and mentors. It was important to me to highlight those relationships. When I think cold beer truth conversations, I think fishing and being in the outdoors with family and friends. When I think of NASCAR, I think Dale Earnhardt. This video pays tribute to all the good buddies out there in America who have made some great memories while sharing some cold beer truth.”
Chris co-wrote “Cold Beer Truth” for his upcoming studio album, All In, which is due out sometime this spring.
Chris kicked off his headlining Halfway to Crazy Tour last night (Thursday, February 10th) in Dubuque, IA with special guests Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt.
CHECK IT OUT