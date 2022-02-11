      Weather Alert

Check out Chris Janson’s new video with some famous faces!

Feb 11, 2022 @ 9:08am
(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Musicians On Call)
The video for Chris Janson‘s latest release, “Cold Beer Truth,” features many of his closest friends and family, from his own kids – and new puppy – to Kid Rock. Guests also include former University of Alabama football player and entrepreneur John Cassimus; famed fisherman Bill Dance; NASCAR’s Richard Childress; and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

Chris said, “The ‘Cold Beer Truth’ video includes some of my best friends, heroes and mentors. It was important to me to highlight those relationships. When I think cold beer truth conversations, I think fishing and being in the outdoors with family and friends. When I think of NASCAR, I think Dale Earnhardt. This video pays tribute to all the good buddies out there in America who have made some great memories while sharing some cold beer truth.”

Chris co-wrote “Cold Beer Truth” for his upcoming studio album, All In, which is due out sometime this spring.

Chris kicked off his headlining Halfway to Crazy Tour last night (Thursday, February 10th) in Dubuque, IA with special guests Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt.

CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
What's the Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It's Not Who You Might Think...
Carrie Underwood Loves Figure Skating!
KID NEWS: 8-Year-Old Becomes 'Published' Author - 'By His Self'
A Guy Bought 264 Lottery Tickets - Here's What Happened
Connect With Us Listen To Us On