Check out Carrie Underwood’s mobile gym on the Cry Pretty Tour

Capitol NashvilleCarrie Underwood’s not the only one taking advantage of her tricked-out mobile gym on the Cry Pretty Tour: her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher is using it to work out, too.

The “Southbound” singer shared a photo of the two getting their fitness on in the gym-on-wheels on Wednesday, adding the caption, “Better together!”

She also included the hashtag #StayThePath, which appears to be written on the trailer’s floor. In the picture, Carrie’s on the ground combining a plank with some arm and back work, while Mike’s standing in the background doing some dumbbell curls.

In addition to plenty of free weights, a treadmill, and an elliptical machine, the mobile gym is also trimmed in pink neon, one of the signature colors of Carrie’s Cry Pretty album and tour.

Right now, Carrie, Maddie & Tae, and Runaway June are in the middle of a run in Mike’s native Canada. They’ll play Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Friday, before heading for Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday.

