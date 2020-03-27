Check Out All the Country Stars Set to Perform on the ACM Awards’ Acoustic TV Special
With the ACM awards postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic country stars Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Keith Urban will perform an acoustic TV special.
There will also be a special tribute to Kenny Rogers with performances from Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.
The TV special will feature highlights from ACM’s past 55 years. ACM Presents: Our Country will air on April 5th with the 55th Annual ACM Awards rescheduled for September 16th. Here’s the complete story from Whiskey Riff.