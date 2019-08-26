Check out a preview of Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett’s new “Sunday Night Football” open
NBCUniversalAhead of the NFL season’s official start, NBC has shared a snippet of Carrie Underwood and rockerJoan Jett‘s new Sunday Night Football theme song.
The 17-second clip gives us our first preview of Carrie and Joan’s collaboration on the long-running SNF opening number “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which is actually based on Joan’s 1988 hit, “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”
When the team-up was first announced, Carrie revealed she’s “always been a huge fan of Joan’s.”
“I’m thrilled that she’s joining us for the Sunday Night Football open,” the “Southbound” hitmaker added. “What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on prime time’s biggest stage?”
You’ll be able to hear the full version of the theme during this season’s opening Sunday Night Football broadcast on Sunday, September 8.
