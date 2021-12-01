      Weather Alert

Check Out 11 New Country Christmas Albums/EPs for This Holiday Season

Dec 1, 2021 @ 10:00am

If you’re looking for some holiday music to listen to while decorating the tree, shopping, or just sitting by the fire, check out these new Christmas albums from some of country music’s biggest stars.

Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics

Kelly ClarksonWhen Christmas Comes Around

Brett EldredgeMr. Christmas

Pistol AnniesHell of a Holiday

Josh TurnerKing Size Manger

Cody JohnsonA Cody Johnson Christmas

Steve WarinerFeels Like Christmas

Carrie UnderwoodMy Gift

Mitchell TenpennyThe Naughty List

Steve HolyA Christmas to Remember

Tenille TownesSongs for Christmas

