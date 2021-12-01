Check Out 11 New Country Christmas Albums/EPs for This Holiday Season

If you’re looking for some holiday music to listen to while decorating the tree, shopping, or just sitting by the fire, check out these new Christmas albums from some of country music’s biggest stars.
Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around
Brett Eldredge – Mr. Christmas
Pistol Annies – Hell of a Holiday
Josh Turner – King Size Manger
Cody Johnson – A Cody Johnson Christmas
Steve Wariner – Feels Like Christmas
Carrie Underwood – My Gift
Mitchell Tenpenny – The Naughty List
Steve Holy – A Christmas to Remember
Tenille Townes – Songs for Christmas