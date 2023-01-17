Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen to Unveil The World’s Largest Guitar Sculpture

Cheap Trick’s Rick Neilsen will be on hand to flip the switch for a lighting ceremony of the world’s largest guitar sculpture on Friday, January 20th at 5pm at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois.

The 24′ hand sculpted guitar was funded as part of a $1.5 million Illinois DCEO Route 66 grant that Heritage Corridor Destinations received in 2022. The guitar will hang from the outside of the museum, scheduled to open later in 2023. The sculpture, named “Gigantar” by artist Shannon MacDonald, began its trip to Joliet on Saturday, January 14th from the legendary Stone Pony is Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Illinois native and founding member of the band Cheap Trick, Rick Nielsen, was inducted with his bandmates in to the inaugural class of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in 2021.

Heritage Corridor Destinations inspires visitors to explore, shop, dine and stay in the I&M Canal National Heritage Area, Starved Rock Country, and along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Heritage Corridor Destinations is the certified tourism bureau for the Will, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Putnam and Bureau Counties.