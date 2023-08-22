98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chayce Beckham’s new song “Little Less Lonely” drops Friday

August 22, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
ABC/Eric McCandless

Chayce Beckham is set to drop a new track, “Little Less Lonely,” on Friday, August 25.

“‘Little Less Lonely’ is out everywhere on FRIDAY! Who has heard it live this summer?” Chayce captions his announcement video on Instagram.  The clip also includes a snippet of the soaring romantic new song.

Presave “Little Less Lonely” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Meanwhile, on the chart front, Chayce is #29 on the country charts with his self-penned single “23.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
4

Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour
5

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Recent Posts