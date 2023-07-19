98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chayce Beckham spotlights pain and struggle in “23” video

July 19, 2023 11:45AM CDT
ABC/Eric McCandless

Chayce Beckham has dropped the music video for his autobiographical single, “23.”

The movie-like visualizer follows the protagonist as he navigates his troubled life, which involves both relationship and alcohol struggles. 

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me/ Soon I’ll be 24 and the Lord knows that I can’t drink no more/ I know I shoulda taken it slow/ It’s not the way that my life goes/ Now I know,” Chayce sings in the chorus.

“23,” written solely by Chayce, made its debut during his run on season 19 of American Idol, before he was crowned the winner.

“23” is Chayce’s latest single on country radio and is #33 on the country charts.

On the tour front, Chayce is currently opening for Luke Bryan on his Country On Tour. For Chayce’s full schedule, visit his website.

