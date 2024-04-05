98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chayce Beckham says debut album is “all honest and true to my life”

April 5, 2024 2:45PM CDT
Robby Klein / Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Chayce Beckham‘s long-awaited debut album, Bad For Me, has arrived.

The project features 13 tracks and includes its chart-topping lead single, “23,” which recently became Chayce’s first #1.

Bad For Me is a collection of some of my favorite songs I’ve had the chance to be a part of,” says Chayce. “This album doesn’t just tell any story, it tells mine, and it’s all honest and true to my life in every way possible. I poured my heart and soul into this project, and I hope you enjoy it from beginning to end as much as I do.”

Joining “23” as self-penned cuts are two other autobiographical tracks: “Mama” and “Drink You Off My Mind.”

The American Idol winner is currently out on his headlining Bad For Me Tour. Tickets are available now at chaycebeckham.com.

Here’s the Bad For Me track list:

“Devil I’ve Been”
“Addicted and Clean”
“Waylon In ‘75”
“Bad for Me”
“Drink You Off My Mind”
“Everything I Need”
“Whiskey Country”
“Glitter”
“Smokin’ Weed and Drinkin’ Whiskey”
“Something Worth Holding On To”
“Mama”
“If I Had a Week”
“23”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

