Chayce Beckham recalls the day he self-penned “23”

March 12, 2024 5:00AM CDT
As “23” continues ascending the country charts, Chayce Beckham is returning to the day he self-penned his autobiographical tune.

“I was living in California. I had a place in Huntington Beach and I was sitting on my couch. It’s kind of right around the beginning of all the Covid stuff and a lot of stuff was shutting down,” Chayce recounts to ABC Audio. “I was playing with my band before that quite a bit, but we couldn’t play anymore.”

“I was leaning into writing stuff that I connected with a little bit more,” he shares, adding that he’d “been spending a lot of time in Oklahoma.” “[When] I sat down and wrote the song, I [thought], ‘You know, maybe I’ll start down this kind of a songwriting path.’” 

“23” is now #6 on the country charts. Chayce’s latest releases include “This Ol’ Rodeo,” “Whiskey on the Wall” and “Little Less Lonely.”

To see Chayce on his ongoing Bad For Me Tour, head to chaycebeckham.com.

