Chayce Beckham plots Bad For Me Tour

March 1, 2024 3:45PM CST
Chayce Beckham has announced his headlining Bad For Me Tour.

The trek kicks off March 9 at Australia’s Meatstock Festival and will wrap October 20 in Sacramento, California.

“I have a brand new show, and I’m beyond thrilled to be back on the road and touring again this year,” says Chayce. “With a new set and new music coming very soon, I’m itching to get in front of some crowds and sing these songs with my band.”

He adds, “I’m really proud of the work we’ve done to create this experience for the fans of country music.”

For tickets and the full Bad For Me Tour schedule, visit chaycebeckham.com.

Chayce’s self-penned and autobiographical “23” is currently #7 on the country charts.

