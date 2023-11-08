Chase Stokes Shares Adorable Update On Relationship W/ Kelsea Ballerini

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Chase Stokes recently attended the CFDA Awards and addressed his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini, who he had just saw earlier that morning.

Stokes said, “She’s working, she’s doing her thing, I’m doing my thing. We got stuff going on.”

He continued, “It’s been such a blessing over the last couple of months, ’cause we’ve had the time to do it. I’m just, I’m happy as a bean.”

