Chase Stokes Shares Adorable Update On Relationship W/ Kelsea Ballerini
November 7, 2023 6:05PM CST
Chase Stokes recently attended the CFDA Awards and addressed his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini, who he had just saw earlier that morning.
Stokes said, “She’s working, she’s doing her thing, I’m doing my thing. We got stuff going on.”
He continued, “It’s been such a blessing over the last couple of months, ’cause we’ve had the time to do it. I’m just, I’m happy as a bean.”
