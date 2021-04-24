Chase Rice Will Open for Kane Brown at United Center
Congratulations to Kane Brown, who just made ACM history – as the first Black solo artist to win Video Of The Year for his song, “Worldwide Beautiful.”
Brown begins his “Blessed and Free” tour in Sacramento, October first. For the first half of the tour (all the dates in 2021), Jordan Davis will open the show with Restless Road.
For the second half (the dates in 2022), Chase Rice will take over for Davis, to open the show.
And that’s who’ll get it all started, here in Chicago, when the show comes to the United Center, January 22nd, 2022.
