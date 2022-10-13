CHASE RICE TO RELEASE NEW SONG, VIDEO ON FRIDAY

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chase Rice will release what’s being described as an outlaw anthem called “Way Down Yonder” on Friday (October 14th) The song’s release will coincide with the release of the music video, which was shot in a single take as a time period piece at Fort Worth’s Stockyards National Historic District.

Chase said, “When we wrote this song, I had the mountains of North Carolina where I grew up in mind; all the moonshining history there in the Appalachians. Then all of a sudden during the recording process . . . it got Western quick. That turned it from a song I didn’t think was even going to make the cut for this next album into one of my favorite songs on the project.”

Chase has been previewing “Way Down Yonder” in his live performances this fall, including on Tuesday (October 11th) night’s Grand Ole Opry broadcast,where he closed his set alone with an acoustic guitar to debut an unreleased track called “For A Day” honoring his late father.

