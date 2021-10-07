      Weather Alert

Chase Rice To Release First New Music From Upcoming Album

Oct 7, 2021 @ 8:20am
Chase Rice is ready to release his new song, “If I Were Rock &amp; Roll” on Friday (October 8th) and he gave details on how he came to write the song.

“The night I wrote this song,” said Rice. “I decided to take a break from social media, so instead of aimlessly scrolling like most nights, I put Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You documentary on my living room TV. His song ‘If I Was the Priest’ stood out to me and got me thinking about my own relationship with Jesus and all of the things I love in life; Country music, NASCAR, my friends and family. I picked up a guitar and wrote ‘If I Were Rock &amp; Roll’ alone in that moment. No track and no cowriters meant I had no choice to focus on the lyrics and lean into what is real to me.”

“If I Were Rock &amp; Roll” follows Rice’s chart-topping single, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” featuring Florida Georgia Line. His album Intertwined, will be released on November 5th.

