Chase Rice Not Happy About Drama During ‘The Bachelor’ Appearance
Chase Rice’s experience as a special guest on ABC’s The Bachelor on Monday (Jan. 27th) night was pretty awkward. He was there to serenade “Bachelor” Peter Weber and his date, Victoria Fuller. The only problem was Victoria was Chase’s ex-girlfriend and neither Chase nor Victoria knew the other was going to be there.
While Chase knew that Victoria was going on the show, he had no clue she’d be the woman on the one-on-one date with Peter that night. Chase told a radio show that he was less than happy with the show’s producers saying, “The fact they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it, but at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think.”
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.