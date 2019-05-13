Chase Rice is keeping his “Eyes on You” and sticking around at #1

ABC/Image Group LAChase Rice hangs on to number one for the second week in a row, as “Eyes on You” remains on top of the country chart.

Though he initially found massive success as a songwriter, having penned Florida Georgia Line’s 2012 smash “Cruise,” this is Chase’s first trip to the top as an artist.

“From the moment we wrote ‘Eyes On You,’ we felt how special it was,” he recalls, “and then that was confirmed when we saw how strongly the fans reacted to it right away.”

“My career has certainly had its ups and downs,” Chase adds, “but we knew we were putting the work in to set ourselves up for something even bigger. To have it all pay off in this way makes me so grateful that I get to make music I’m proud of every day and makes me hungry to keep pushing for more.”

“Eyes on You” has also been certified gold, and breaks into Billboard’s Hot 100 this week as well.

