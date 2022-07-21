CHASE RICE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEW SONG FROM UPCOMING ALBUM

Chase Rice will release a new song called “Key West & Colorado” on Friday (July 29th), months after he first started performing it live during his shows. The tune is the latest preview of Chase’s upcoming album, which he recently recorded in his rural Tennessee home-turned-studio.
“Key West & Colorado” was one of the first recorded for the project during that marathon at-home session, with Chase describing it as “the heart of the record.” He co-wrote it with former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron and Hunter Phelps while on a writing retreat in Grayton Beach, Florida.
Chase said, “I had started writing songs at home with just me and a guitar whenever the inspiration hit me; instead of heading downtown and trying to crank something out during a scheduled writing session. I realized that bringing the writing room into my real life – my farm, duck camp, a vacation with my friends – whatever that might look like, was making for some really great songs. So, when we started talking about getting into the studio – what that should look and feel like – I realized we already had the answer. It should feel like home . . .”
Chase’s last project, called The Album, was released last year.
CHECK IT OUT