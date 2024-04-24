Chase Matthew on the success of his debut single, “Love You Again”

With “Love You Again” ascending to the top 20 of the country charts, Chase Matthew is grateful for its success and the new fans his debut single has garnered him.

“It’s really cool to see the [existing] fans and [create] new fans too, because I know the fans that already knew it before it went to radio, they’re really excited to hear it on their radio, you know?” Chase tells ABC Audio. “It’s an accomplishment for everybody, the whole fan base as a whole. So, definitely cool.”

Chase has also observed a shift in the way “Love You Again” is received at live shows as more people become familiar with it through the radio and the viral #BlackDressTrend on TikTok.

“I definitely like singing it live different. It evolves over time,” says Chase. “People are starting to learn all the lines. So some of the lines are becoming more fan-favorite than the normal ones or the obvious ones. So yeah, it’s definitely evolving and we’ve got new versions of it coming too, so it’s awesome.”

You can find “Love You Again” on Chase’s Warner Music Nashville debut album, Come Get Your Memory, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.