      Weather Alert

Chase Bryant announces his full-length debut, 'The Upbringing,' after a harrowing personal journey

Mar 26, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Jeff RayKnown for his top-10 hits “Take It On Back” and “Little Bit of You,” from 2014 and 2015, respectively, it’s been quite a while since Chase Bryant shared new music.

Now, the singer has returned: His long-awaited debut album, The Upbringing, is due out on July 16.

It’s been an eventful journey to releasing the project for Chase, whose songwriting documents a tumultuous period of his personal life. He struggled with anxiety and depression and even survived a suicide attempt.

Now, the singer’s new batch of music is grittier, more true to traditional country and more authentic than anything Chase has recorded before. The singer had a hand in writing 10 of the album’s 12 tracks.

Before he releases The Upbringing in full, Chase is previewing the project with two advance songs: The title track, as well the harmony-laden “High, Drunk and Heartbroke.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.





By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
Illinois GOP Congressman Gets Involved In TX Congressional Race
New Lenox Man Shouts ‘White Power’ And Directs Nazi Salute To Family
Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Tracy Lawrence Were Once Bridesmen for the Same Wedding
Vaccine Site In Wilmington Open For Business