Charlie Puth has a new “Girlfriend”

Atlantic/Rumson RecordsCharlie Puth is back with his first solo release of 2020 — a track called “Girlfriend.”
Charlie says of the slinky, sexy new track, “I am very bad at communicating, so most of the time, I just express my feelings in my music and ‘Girlfriend’ is an example of that.”
“The song is about being persistent and letting someone know that your feelings for them aren’t going to just go away…rather, they’re always going to be there, and you can’t sleep another night until you have that person by your side every day,” he adds. “But it’s really intense to say all that out loud, so I just put it in a song to make it a little easier for myself.”
So far this year, Charlie’s been busy doing collaborations. He teamed up with Lennon Stella for “Summer Feelings,” a track from the SCOOB! movie soundtrack, and with Gabby Barrett for a new duet version of her number-one country hit, “I Hope.”
Charlie also co-wrote 5 Seconds of Summer‘s “Easier,” and Katy Perry‘s “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii.”
By Andrea Dresdale
