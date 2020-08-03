Charlie Daniels’s Volunteer Jam Turned Into Salute To The Late Entertainer
(Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Next year’s Volunteer Jam will go on as scheduled and serve as a tribute concert to the late Charlie Daniels. The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels will take place on Monday, February 22nd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Five additional acts will join the Jam next year — Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and Cece Winans — along with previously announced performers Chris Janson, Travis Denning, The Marshall Tucker Band, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, The SteelDrivers, and Pure Prairie League, to name a few. Daniels’ longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor their legendary frontman.
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office. Event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers who have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee, and those tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Daniels died on July 6th at the age of 83 after suffering a stroke.