CHARLIE DANIELS’ GRAVESITE VANDALIZED

Jun 29, 2022 @ 9:05am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)

The Mt. Juliet, TN gravesite of Charlie Daniels has been vandalized. Daniels’ team posted a picture of his marker on social media on Tuesday (June 27th) writing, “Thanks to someone stealing a dogwood sapling & watering bag this weekend (seriously!) & someone gluing a spouse’s military ID on the marble of Charlie’s marker a few months ago, MJPD will be increasing patrols near his grave & video surveillance will soon be installed.”

Daniels is buried at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens located near his former home.

He died on July 6, 2020 at the age of 83.

