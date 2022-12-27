Charles Kelley Releases New Single About Sobriety
Lady A’s Charles Kelley officially released a new song, over the Christmas break.
Until now, there was only a demo version of “As Far as You Could,” which he had shared on Instagram.
The lyrics detail his personal struggles with addiction and ongoing recovery.
About that, he said: “I finally see the light and am connecting with what life is all about. Some days are hard, but the good outweighs those bad moments. There’s some beauty in all this and I’ve had time to reflect, time to get healthy, time to write.”
Charles says he’s written about 50 songs last fall, which led to this one. It’s basically his “goodbye letter” to alcohol.
He co-wrote this one, with bandmate Dave Haywood and songwriter Jimmy Robbins.
In August, Lady A announced that they’d postpone their 2023 tour, so Charles could get sober.
- If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.
