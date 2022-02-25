Charges Filed in High Speed the Ended in Shorewood

A 28-year-old Harvey resident has been charged in connection with a high speed chase that ended near Shorewood. Jordan D. Henry has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding. Illinois State Police attempted to pull over a vehicle near I-94 and 75th Street that may have involved in a vehicular hijacking in Chicago. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. At Interstate 55 southbound near Interstate 80, the vehicle struck spike strips deployed by Shorewood Police and lost control and crashed into the ditch. The driver of the suspect vehicle, Jordan D. Henry, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Henry was taken into custody by K9’s and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Henry is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 bond.