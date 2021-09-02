Charges Filed in Connection to Lockport Township Homicide

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that charges have been filed in connection to a Lockport Township homicide from earlier in the week. Alvin Green has been charged in the murder of 39-year-old Patrick Taylor.
On Tuesday, at 6:35pm, Sheriff’s deputies responded to Oak Avenue, west of Brassel Street, in Lockport Township for a shooting that has just occurred. Deputies began life saving measures on Taylor who had been shot multiple times. Lockport Township Fire responded and Taylor was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Multiple witnesses reported that Taylor had been walking down the street when a subject driving a red van had shot and killed him. The warrant carries a bond of $3 million.